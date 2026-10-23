Song Hye Kyo Signs With New Agency + Stuns In New Profile Photos

Actress Song Hye Kyo has found a new agency to call home!

On October 23, her new agency STAND announced that it had signed an exclusive contract with the actress. The agency stated, “We are honored to be working with Song Hye Kyo. We will provide our full support so that she can focus on her projects and acting. We will stand firmly by her side in all her activities, both in Korea and abroad, including her acting projects.”

Along with the announcement, STAND also unveiled Song Hye Kyo’s new profile photos.

Previously in June, Song Hye Kyo parted ways with her longtime agency UAA after approximately 14 years.

Song Hye Kyo is currently gearing up for the December 11 premiere of the Netflix series “Tantara,” in which she stars alongside Gong Yoo.

Watch Song Hye Kyo in “Dark Nuns” with subtitles on Viki below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)