ALPHA DRIVE ONE's Geonwoo Sues Agency + WAKEONE Briefly Comments

Update: ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s Agency Issues New Statement On Geonwoo’s Lawsuit And Future Activities

Original Article:

ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s Geonwoo has filed a lawsuit against WAKEONE.

On October 25, it was reported that Geonwoo, who has been on hiatus from group activities since April, had sued his agency seeking a ruling on the validity of his exclusive contract and his contractual status as an artist.

A representative of WAKEONE responded by stating, “As legal proceedings regarding this matter are currently ongoing, we ask for your understanding regarding the fact that it is difficult to comment on specific details.”

After debuting as a member of “BOYS II PLANET” project group ALPHA DRIVE ONE in January, Geonwoo came under fire this past spring due to industry representatives’ accounts of offensive remarks and poor attitude allegedly displayed behind the scenes. In one specific incident that became particularly controversial, it was reported that while filming content prior to debut, Geonwoo complained about a staff member using inappropriate language without realizing that his microphone was on.

Following the controversy, Geonwoo temporarily halted his activities in April.

Meanwhile, ALPHA DRIVE ONE has since been carrying out their activities as a seven-member group.

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