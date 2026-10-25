ALPHA DRIVE ONE's Agency Issues New Statement On Geonwoo’s Lawsuit And Future Activities

WAKEONE has released a formal statement regarding ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s Geonwoo’s lawsuit and future activities.

On October 25, it came to light that Geonwoo, who has been on hiatus since April, had filed a lawsuit against the agency seeking a ruling on the validity of his exclusive contract and his contractual status as an artist.

Initially, WAKEONE responded with a brief statement explaining that it was “difficult to comment on specific details” because legal proceedings were still ongoing. However, later that same day, the agency issued a lengthier statement addressing the situation.

WAKEONE’s new statement is as follows:

Hello. This is WAKEONE. First, we sincerely apologize to the fans who cherish and support ALPHA DRIVE ONE for giving you cause for concern through this recent matter. Regarding the direction of Kim Geonwoo’s future activities, we have been preparing a variety of plans, including a concrete schedule and content, and have been continuing discussions. However, there were differences of opinion during the process of planning the direction of his future activities, which led to a situation in which legal proceedings are underway. We consider it deeply regretful that we have caused the fans concern and fatigue during this process, and we will faithfully respond to the matter in question in accordance with established procedures. Additionally, if unconfirmed speculation or inaccurate information is spread without sufficiently verifying the facts, it could cause unnecessary misunderstandings and hurt both the artist and the fans, so we respectfully ask that you refrain from indiscriminately spreading unverified information. Meanwhile, we plan to continue ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s activities as scheduled. We will provide support so that the seven members who are currently active can focus on their music and performances in a stable environment, and we will do our utmost to ensure that their scheduled activities can continue without setbacks. We will support ALPHA DRIVE ONE so that their stable activities can continue, and we will also continue to communicate with Kim Geonwoo regarding his future activities in the entertainment industry. We will continue to do our utmost to ensure that ALPHA DRIVE ONE and all of our artists can work in a stable environment in the future as well. We ask that the fans also give their unchanging support and warm hearts to ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s activities and growth. Thank you. Sincerely, WAKEONE

After debuting as a member of “BOYS II PLANET” project group ALPHA DRIVE ONE in January, Geonwoo came under fire this past spring due to industry representatives’ accounts of offensive remarks and poor attitude allegedly displayed behind the scenes. In one specific incident that became particularly controversial, it was reported that while filming content prior to debut, Geonwoo complained about a staff member using inappropriate language without realizing that his microphone was on.

Following the controversy, Geonwoo temporarily halted his activities in April, and ALPHA DRIVE ONE has since been carrying out their activities as a seven-member group.