Watch: A2O LITE Takes 4th Win For 'NEON' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By IVE, BABYMONSTER, NMIXX, And More

Watch: A2O LITE Takes 4th Win For "NEON" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By IVE, BABYMONSTER, NMIXX, And More

Music
Oct 25, 2026
by E Cha

A2O LITE has won a fourth music show trophy for their debut track “NEON”!

On the October 25 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were i-dle’s Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA,” NCT WISH’s “I SPY,” and A2O LITE’s “NEON.” A2O LITE ultimately took the win with a total of 6,060 points.

Congratulations to A2O LITE! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included IVE, BABYMONSTER, NMIXX, SEVENTEEN’s JxJ, NCT WISH, MEOVV, ALLDAY PROJECT, A2O SOUL, Xdinary Heroes, ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin, KickFlip, EVNNE, TVXQ’s Changmin, INFINITE’s Nam Woo Hyun, Kim Jae Hwan, AB6IX’s Park Woo Jin, CUTIE STREET, CATCH THE YOUNG, FLARE U, DAILY:DIRECTION, YUHZ, V01D, and RŌSIEN.

Check out their performances below!

IVE – “Looks Can Kill”

BABYMONSTER – “DESERVE”

NMIXX – “Birthday Wish”

SEVENTEEN’s JxJ – “12 o’clock”

NCT WISH – “I SPY”

MEOVV – “GO HARD”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “CRASH”

A2O SOUL – “SUPERSTAR”

Xdinary Heroes – “Obsessed with Youth”

ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin – “UNDEAD”

KickFlip – “Kick Off The Wall”

EVNNE – “LOOK AT MA”

TVXQ’s Changmin – “All Of My Life”

INFINITE’s Nam Woo Hyun – “DEVIL”

Kim Jae Hwan – “Call It Love”

AB6IX’s Park Woo Jin – “STAMINA”

CUTIE STREET – “CUTIE SPHERE”

CATCH THE YOUNG – “PARANOIA”

FLARE U – “Bloom”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “WHICH WAY”

YUHZ – “B.B.B”

V01D – “My Youth”

RŌSIEN – “Tiga Tiga”

A2O LITE
A2O SOUL
AB6IX
ALLDAY PROJECT
BABYMONSTER
Catch The Young
Changmin
CUTIE STREET
DAILY:DIRECTION
EVNNE
FLARE U
INFINITE
Inkigayo
IVE
JxJ
KickFlip
Kim Jae Hwan
MEOVV
Nam Woo Hyun
NCT WISH
NMIXX
Park Woo Jin
ROSIEN
SEVENTEEN
Sung Han Bin
TVXQ
V01D
Xdinary Heroes
YUHZ
ZEROBASEONE

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