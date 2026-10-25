Watch: A2O LITE Takes 4th Win For 'NEON' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By IVE, BABYMONSTER, NMIXX, And More

A2O LITE has won a fourth music show trophy for their debut track “NEON”!

On the October 25 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were i-dle’s Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA,” NCT WISH’s “I SPY,” and A2O LITE’s “NEON.” A2O LITE ultimately took the win with a total of 6,060 points.

Congratulations to A2O LITE! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included IVE, BABYMONSTER, NMIXX, SEVENTEEN’s JxJ, NCT WISH, MEOVV, ALLDAY PROJECT, A2O SOUL, Xdinary Heroes, ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin, KickFlip, EVNNE, TVXQ’s Changmin, INFINITE’s Nam Woo Hyun, Kim Jae Hwan, AB6IX’s Park Woo Jin, CUTIE STREET, CATCH THE YOUNG, FLARE U, DAILY:DIRECTION, YUHZ, V01D, and RŌSIEN.

Check out their performances below!

IVE – “Looks Can Kill”

BABYMONSTER – “DESERVE”

NMIXX – “Birthday Wish”

SEVENTEEN’s JxJ – “12 o’clock”

NCT WISH – “I SPY”

MEOVV – “GO HARD”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “CRASH”

A2O SOUL – “SUPERSTAR”

Xdinary Heroes – “Obsessed with Youth”

ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin – “UNDEAD”

KickFlip – “Kick Off The Wall”

EVNNE – “LOOK AT MA”

TVXQ’s Changmin – “All Of My Life”

INFINITE’s Nam Woo Hyun – “DEVIL”

Kim Jae Hwan – “Call It Love”

AB6IX’s Park Woo Jin – “STAMINA”

CUTIE STREET – “CUTIE SPHERE”

CATCH THE YOUNG – “PARANOIA”

FLARE U – “Bloom”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “WHICH WAY”

YUHZ – “B.B.B”

V01D – “My Youth”

RŌSIEN – “Tiga Tiga”