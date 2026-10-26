Kim Soo Hyun's Agency Releases Update On Legal Proceedings

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency has revealed the result of legal actions against individuals linked to the late Kim Sae Ron.

On October 26, GOLDMEDALIST released an official statement informing that accomplices of Kim Se Eui of YouTube channel HoverLab Inc., including the deceased’s mother and an individual impersonating the aunt, have had criminal charges confirmed against them and have been forwarded to the prosecution.

Read the full statement below:

Hello. This is GOLDMEDALIST.

We are announcing the results of the police investigation regarding the multiple complaints and charges filed by Kim Soo Hyun and our agency against the bereaved family of the late Kim Sae Ron and an individual who impersonated the deceased’s aunt, among others.

Following the earlier arrest and indictment of Kim Se Eui of HoverLab Inc. (Garosero Research Institute) in connection with this case, criminal charges have also been established against accomplices who participated in a series of offenses—including the dissemination of false information alongside Kim Se Eui—and their cases have been forwarded to the prosecution.

The accomplices forwarded this time include the deceased’s mother and the individual who impersonated the deceased’s aunt, who face charges including violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. (defamation by stating false information), violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes (distribution of footage using cameras, etc.), and attempted coercion. A decision not to forward charges was reached regarding the deceased’s father.

In addition, the police conducted a separate ex officio investigation into accomplices who were not originally included in the initial complaints. Criminal charges have been established against lawyer Boo Ji Seok, legal counsel for the bereaved family who led two press conferences using false and manipulated materials confirmed by investigative authorities (falsified KakaoTalk records, AI-manipulated voice recordings), and Kwon Young Chan, operator of the YouTube channel Kwon Young Chan TV, and both have been forwarded to the prosecution.

Lawyer Boo Ji Seok was forwarded to the prosecution on charges of defamation under the Criminal Act and violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. (defamation by stating false information), while Kwon Young Chan was forwarded to the prosecution on charges of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes (distribution of footage using cameras, etc.).

We express our deep gratitude for the hard work of the investigative authorities, who meticulously verified the facts based on extensive data and objective evidence to uncover the reality of the crimes and those involved.