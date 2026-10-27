Eunha, SinB, And Umji Stun In New Profile Photos + Launch New Social Media Channels

Eunha, SinB, and Umji have unveiled gorgeous new individual profile photos and launched new social media accounts!

The trio first debuted as members of GFRIEND in 2015 before redebuting as VIVIZ under Big Planet Made Entertainment in 2022. After parting ways with the agency, the three recently signed with UNCORE and shared that they may continue promotions under a new group name, as negotiations with their former agency over the use of the name VIVIZ have yet to reach an agreement.

Check out their new social media accounts below!

안녕하세요. UNCORE입니다.



UNCORE 소속 아티스트 은하, 신비, 엄지의 공식 SNS 계정이 개설되었습니다.

앞으로 공식 SNS 채널을 통해 아티스트의 다양한 소식과 콘텐츠를 전달드릴 예정이오니, 많은 관심과 응원 부탁드립니다.



[공식 SNS 계정 안내]

X (구 Twitter) : https://t.co/w8hwU5Bo7w… — EUNHA SINB UMJI (@EHSBUJ_official) October 26, 2026

You can also see their stunning new individual profile photos below: