Eunha, SinB, And Umji Stun In New Profile Photos + Launch New Social Media Channels
Eunha, SinB, and Umji have unveiled gorgeous new individual profile photos and launched new social media accounts!
The trio first debuted as members of GFRIEND in 2015 before redebuting as VIVIZ under Big Planet Made Entertainment in 2022. After parting ways with the agency, the three recently signed with UNCORE and shared that they may continue promotions under a new group name, as negotiations with their former agency over the use of the name VIVIZ have yet to reach an agreement.
Check out their new social media accounts below!
You can also see their stunning new individual profile photos below: