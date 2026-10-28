Watch: A2O LITE Takes 6th Win For “NEON” On 'Show Champion'

A2O LITE has won their sixth music show trophy for their debut track “NEON”!

The October 28 episode of “Show Champion” was a special episode with replays of past performances instead of the usual live broadcast.

At the end of the show, it was announced that the candidates for first place were A2O LITE’s “NEON,” NMIXX’s “Birthday Wish,” PLAVE’s “Star Trace,” Epik High X Davichi’s “Mise en scène,” and SEVENTEEN’s JxJ’s “12 o’clock.”

A2O LITE ultimately took the win. Congratulations to A2O LITE!

Check out a clip of the winner announcement below: