Kim Da Mi And Jo Bo Ah’s New Drama Confirms Cast Lineup And Broadcast Plans

Kim Da Mi, Jo Bo Ah, Jo Aram, Kim Jae Wook, and Nam Yoon Su will be joining forces for a new drama!

On October 29, TVING announced the casting lineup for its upcoming drama “The Obedient Killer” (literal title) including Kim Da Mi, Jo Aram, Kim Jae Wook, and Nam Yoon Su alongside Jo Bo Ah, who was previously confirmed.

“The Obedient Killer” is a noir action drama about Go Dal Boon, who leads an ordinary life until she takes a job at a suspicious organization following her divorce in an attempt to regain custody of her daughter.

Kim Da Mi takes on the role of Go Dal Boon, who dreams of being an ideal wife and mother before taking on the code name Miss Go.

Jo Bo Ah plays team leader Miss Lee, and Jo Aram stars as the team’s mood maker, Miss Gye.

Kim Jae Wook makes a special appearance as Chief Cha, a reserved man whose true intentions are difficult to discern, while Nam Yoon Su plays Jung Jung Won, a rookie detective.

Lee Jung Heum, who directed “Inspector Koo,” will direct the series, while Joo Hwa Mi, the screenwriter of “The Atypical Family,” wrote the script. Kang Eun Kyung, the screenwriter of “Gyeongseong Creature,” joins the project as creator.

“The Obedient Killer” is scheduled to premiere in 2027. Stay tuned for more updates!

Watch Jo Bo Ah in “Military Prosecutor Doberman” on Viki below:

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And Kim Da Mi in “A Hundred Memories”:

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