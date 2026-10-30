'The Remarried Empress' Reveals Sneak Peek Of Supporting Cast

Disney+’s upcoming series “The Remarried Empress” has shared a glimpse of five key players from its supporting cast!

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, “The Remarried Empress” is a fantasy romance that tells the story of Navier (Shin Min Ah), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her with runaway slave Rashta (Lee Se Young) and divorces her, Navier responds by marrying Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the prince of the Western Empire.

Lee Bong Ryun will play Countess Eliza, the head lady-in-waiting of the Western Palace, who faithfully remains by Empress Navier’s side. The calm and composed Eliza is a trusty ally who carefully watches over Navier amidst the complicated intrigue of the imperial palace. At times, she is like a mother to Navier; at others, she is like an older sister.

Choi Dae Hoon will play McKenna, who is both the cousin and the secretary of Prince Heinrey. As the only person who is able to nag and scold the free-spirited prince, McKenna is constantly worried about Heinrey’s unpredictable behavior. Because he is not only the prince’s secretary but also his family, their close, informal dynamic will add some lighthearted fun to the story.

Nam Yoon Ho will play Baron Lante, the secretary of Emperor Sovieshu. Lante handles all imperial affairs, both great and small, with a meticulous, disciplined attitude. As his work involves the Empress, he frequently meets Eliza, her head lady-in-waiting. Viewers may want to keep an eye on how the two of them respond whenever there is turbulence in the relationship between the Emperor and the Empress.

Jung Young Joo will play the scheming Albani, who adopts Rashta in an attempt to restore her fallen family’s power and fortune. She also works relentlessly to isolate Empress Navier. It remains to be seen what kinds of tensions will arise in the imperial court due to the alliance between Albani and Rashta, each of whom is harboring her own ambitions.

Finally, Park Ho San will play Viscount Lotteshu, Rashta’s former master, who possesses intimate knowledge of the secret past that Rashta desperately wants to hide. Just when she thought she’d created a new life for herself, Lotteshu suddenly shows up, putting Rashta’s relationship with the emperor at risk.

“The Remarried Empress” will premiere on November 4. Check out a new preview of the drama here!

Watch Jung Young Joo in “Project Y” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Park Ho San in “Forbidden Fairytale” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)