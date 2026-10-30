Watch: NMIXX Takes 1st Win For “Birthday Wish” On 'Music Bank'; Performances By ATEEZ, ILLIT, And More

NMIXX has won their first music show trophy for “Birthday Wish”!

On the October 30 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “Looks Can Kill” and NMIXX’s “Birthday Wish.” NMIXX ultimately took the prize with a total of 7,775 points.

Congratulations to NMIXX! Watch the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included NMIXX, IVE, ATEEZ, ILLIT, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, RIIZE, AND2BLE, NCT WISH, MEOVV, A2O LITE, A2O SOUL, EVNNE, XLOV, FLARE U, MODYSSEY, VIBY, YUHZ, FISTBUMP, Jukjae, and Hayoon.

Watch the performances below:

NMIXX – “Birthday Wish”

IVE – “Looks Can Kill”

ATEEZ – “Drip”

ILLIT – “You’re Under Arrest”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “Talk to me (Dance Break Ver.)”

RIIZE – “Insomnia”

AND2BLE – “French Kissing” and “Potion”

NCT WISH – “I SPY”

MEOVV – “GO HARD”

A2O LITE – “NEON + Dance Break”

A2O SOUL – “SUPERSTAR”

EVNNE – “LOOK AT MA”

XLOV – “Hush”

FLARE U – “Bloom”

MODYSSEY – “CAN YOU HEAR THAT”

VIBY – “Gotcha (Korean Ver)”

YUHZ – “B.B.B”

FISTBUMP – “LIKE A MOVIE”

Jukjae – “Who Cares”

Hayoon – “I Guarantee”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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