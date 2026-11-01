Watch: A2O LITE Snags 8th Win For 'NEON' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By ATEEZ, RIIZE, ILLIT, And More

A2O LITE has won an eighth music show trophy for their debut single “NEON”!

On the November 1 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “Looks Can Kill,” NMIXX’s “Birthday Wish,” and A2O LITE’s “NEON.” A2O LITE ultimately took the win with a total of 6,576 points.

Congratulations to A2O LITE! Watch their performance, win, and encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included ATEEZ, RIIZE, ILLIT, IVE, NMIXX, BABYMONSTER, NCT WISH, MEOVV, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, GOT7’s JAY B, AND2BLE, A2O SOUL, TEEN TOP, EVNNE, Jukjae, FLARE U, LA POEM’s You Chaehoon, cosmosy, and V01D.

Check out their performances below!

ATEEZ – “DRIP”

RIIZE – “Insomnia”

ILLIT – “You’re Under Arrest”

IVE – “Looks Can Kill”

NMIXX – “Birthday Wish”

BABYMONSTER – “DESERVE”

NCT WISH – “I SPY”

MEOVV – “GO HARD”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “Talk to me” (Dance Break version)

GOT7’s JAY B – “Honeydew”

AND2BLE – “Potion” and “French Kissing”

A2O SOUL – “SUPERSTAR”

TEEN TOP – “DON’T STOP”

EVNNE – “LOOK AT MA”

Jukjae – “Who Cares”

FLARE U – “Bloom”

LA POEM’s You Chaehoon – “Made for This”

cosmosy – “Give Me Love”

V01D – “My Youth”