A2O LITE's 'NEON' Achieves Perfect All-Kill Within 2 Weeks Of Their Debut

Less than two weeks after their debut, A2O LITE has completely dominated the Korean music charts with their hit song “NEON”!

On October 26 at 8:30 a.m. KST, Instiz’s iChart officially announced that A2O LITE’s debut single “NEON” had scored a perfect all-kill, making it only the fourth song to achieve the feat in 2026.

A song is awarded a certified all-kill when it is No. 1 on the daily and Top 100 charts of Melon, the daily and realtime charts of Genie and Bugs, YouTube Music’s Top Songs chart, VIBE’s daily chart, and the realtime charts of FLO and iChart. A perfect all-kill means the song has also topped iChart’s weekly chart.

Aside from “NEON,” the only other songs to achieve a perfect all-kill this year are IVE’s “BANG BANG,” AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors,” and i-dle’s Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA.”

A2O LITE, who just made their official debut on October 13, is a nine-member girl group under A2O Entertainment, a new agency recently established by SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo Man.

Congratulations to A2O LITE!