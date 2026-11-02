Shin Min Ah, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jong Suk, And Lee Se Young Face Love And Betrayal In 'The Remarried Empress'

“The Remarried Empress” has previewed the first four episodes!

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, “The Remarried Empress” is a fantasy romance that tells the story of Navier (Shin Min Ah), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her with runaway slave Rashta (Lee Se Young) and divorces her, Navier responds by marrying Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the prince of the Western Empire.

Ahead of the premiere, “The Remarried Empress” shared new stills from the first four episodes. The newly released stills preview the whirlwind of love and betrayal of the shocking palace romance that will unfold. In one still, despite holding Navier’s hand, Sovieshu’s gaze is stolen by Rashta, highlighting the beginning of the fissure in their marriage.

As Sovieshu begins to fall for Rashta, Prince Heinrey also appears, kneeling in front of Navier with a beautiful blue rose. Creating stark contrast between Sovieshu who betrays the Empress, Heinrey shows his devoted feelings for Navier, raising questions for what choice Navier will make to change her fate.

Another still depicts Sovieshu and Navier appearing to be an affectionate couple, making viewers curious to find out about what changes the shifts in their relationship will bring to the palace and how Navier will come to request a remarriage.

“The Remarried Empress” will premiere on November 4. After airing the first four episodes on November 4, the drama will release 2 episodes every Wednesday for a total of 10 episodes. Check out a new preview of the drama here!

While waiting, watch Shin Min Ah in “Oh My Venus” below:

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Also watch Lee Jong Suk in “While You Were Sleeping” on Viki:

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