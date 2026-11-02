Watch: A2O LITE Takes 9th Win For 'NEON' On New Music Show 'SHOW K-POP'

A2O LITE has scored their ninth music show win with their debut track “NEON”!

On November 2, A2O LITE took first place on Arirang TV’s new music show “SHOW K-POP.”

Hosted by ZEROBASEONE‘s Seok Matthew, “SHOW K-POP” is a new weekly music show that premiered on October 19 and airs every Monday.

On its third episode, A2O LITE’s “NEON” and IVE’s “Looks Can Kill” were the candidates for first place.

A2O LITE ultimately took home the win with 7,139 points.

Congratulations to A2O LITE! Watch their win below: