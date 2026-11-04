SM Announces Comeback Lineup For 1st Quarter Of 2027

SM Entertainment has unveiled its lineup of upcoming music releases for the first quarter of 2027!

On November 4, the agency shared its third-quarter 2026 business results, which included a preview of upcoming releases for the remainder of this year as well as comeback plans for the first quarter of 2027.

The first quarter of 2027 is shaping up to be an exciting one with a diverse lineup of releases: Seulgi, Jaehyun, and RIIZE are all set to release full-length albums, while Hearts2Hearts will return with a mini album and SUPER JUNIOR-83z will drop a new single. NCT JNJM is also preparing to release a Japanese single CD, while Chenle will unveil a new Chinese single.

SM Entertainment has an equally busy concert schedule ahead, with NCT 127, NCT WISH, aespa, Yesung, WayV, Changmin, and Minho all set to hold concerts during the first quarter of 2027.

Check out more details on the upcoming tours through Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here and Soompi’s 2027 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!

Watch NCT’s Jaehyun in “Dear. M”:

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