Park Ji Hwan, Jo Bok Rae, And More Confirmed To Join Jung Woo Sung And Jung Sung Il's New Historical Action Film

The upcoming historical action film “Sal Saeng Bu” (literal title) has confirmed additional cast members!

On November 5, the production team behind “Sal Saeng Bu” announced its robust casting lineup, following the previously confirmed cast members Jung Woo Sung, Jung Sung Il, and Wi Ha Joon.

Based on a webtoon, “Sal Saeng Bu” is a hard-boiled action historical film that follows a girl named Baek Yi Hwa, who loses everything during the Gyeyu Purge and sets out on a path of revenge to kill Han Myeong Hoe, the supreme power of the Joseon Dynasty who seized power stained with blood. “Sal Saeng Bu” refers to a “kill list” document created by Han Myeong Hoe to eliminate his political rivals.

Actor Jung Woo Sung takes on the central role of Han Myeong Hoe, embarking on an unconventional transformation. Jung Sung Il plays Ban Seok, who plots revenge alongside the secret organization Hwajeopmong due to his deep-seated grudge against Han Myeong Hoe. Wi Ha Joon infuses chilling tension as Grand Prince Suyang, an ambitious man craving the throne.

Joining them is an elite cast of acclaimed actors. Baek Yoon Sik adds gravitas as Ji Hak, a legendary warrior-turned-blacksmith, while Choi Gwi Hwa portrays ruthless Yoon Gyeom, Han Myeong Hoe’s closest aid. Park Ji Hwan plays Park Paeng Nyeon, a key member of the Six Martyred Ministers who dedicated his faith to the restoration of King Danjong, forming a sharp confrontation.

Choi Moo Sung joins as Baek Mu Han, a swordsman who is a friend of Han Myeong Hoe and meets a tragic fate; Ko Chang Seok plays Kim Jong Seo, the legendary general known as the Great Tiger of the North; and Jo Bok Rae portrays Yu Hyeol Mok, the cold-blooded leader of an assassination squad.

Choi Daniel takes on the role of the loyalist Seong Sam Mun who resists injustice; Hyun Bong Sik plays Noh Gwang, who operates in the shadows of power struggles; and Lee Sung Wook plays Ha Wi Ji, who maintains his integrity, filling the film’s narrative seamlessly.

The casting for Baek Yi Hwa, who becomes a “Night Ghost” for revenge, and Jang Gil Do, Han Myeong Hoe’s right-hand man and the greatest warrior in Joseon, remains under wraps, further heightening curiosity.

The film is directed by Kim Hong Sun, known for his work on “Traffickers,” “The Con Artists,” and “Project Wolf Hunting.” “Sal Saeng Bu” has recently kicked off filming and is aiming for a theatrical release in 2027.

While you wait, watch Wi Ha Joon in “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon”:

Watch Now

Or check out Jung Woo Sung in “12.12: The Day”:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)