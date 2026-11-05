BLACKPINK's 'GO' Becomes Their 16th Group MV To Surpass 100 Million Views

BLACKPINK has reached yet another YouTube milestone!

On November 4 KST, the girl group’s music video for “GO” surpassed 100 million views. This means that it took around eight months and eight days since the music video’s release on February 27 at 2 p.m. KST.

“GO” is BLACKPINK’s 16th full-group music video to hit the 100 million mark on YouTube, following “BOOMBAYAH,” “Playing with Fire,” “Whistle,” “As If It’s Your Last,” “Stay,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” “How You Like That,” “Ice Cream,” “Lovesick Girls,” “Pink Venom,” “Shut Down,” “Ready For Love,” “THE GIRLS,” and “JUMP.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “GO” again below!

Also watch Jisoo in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki:

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