Watch: ILLIT Takes 1st Win For “You’re Under Arrest” On 'Music Bank'; Performances By RESCENE, TWS, And More

ILLIT has won their first music show trophy for “You’re Under Arrest”!

On the November 6 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “Looks Can Kill” and ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest.” ILLIT ultimately took the prize with a total of 9,803 points.

Congratulations to ILLIT! Watch the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included ILLIT, TWS, RIIZE, AND2BLE, ZEROBASEONE EMP, RESCENE, P1Harmony, Lee Han Gyul, NCT’s Xiaojun, UNCHILD, Kei, xikers, Baby DONT Cry, HEART OF WOMAN, Dragon Pony, ADAP, IS:SUE, VIBY, YUHZ, and YS Block.

Watch the performances below:

ILLIT – “You’re Under Arrest”

TWS – “Call My Name”

RIIZE – “Insomnia”

AND2BLE – “French Kissing”

ZEROBASEONE EMP – “RUN”

RESCENE – “With”

P1Harmony – “BLOW UP”

Lee Han Gyul – “BUNZI”

NCT’s Xiaojun – “Hey, Somebody (English Ver.)”

UNCHILD – “TiNG TiNG”

Kei – “Fight and sadness”

xikers – “DIENAMITE”

Baby DONT Cry – “Replay”

HEART OF WOMAN – “LIT IT”

Dragon Pony – “Calling back”

ADAP – “BUFFERING”

IS:SUE – “New Look (Korean Ver.)”

VIBY – “Gotcha (Korean Ver)”

YUHZ – “B.B.B”

YS Block – “TIKITAKA”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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