Stars Shine On Red Carpet At 2026 Korea Grand Music Awards - ARTIST DAY

Celebrities have gathered together for this year’s Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA)!

The 2026 KGMA is a two-day event taking place at Gocheok Sky Dome. ARTIST DAY, the first day of the awards ceremony, is hosted by Nam Ji Hyun and RESCENE’s Woni.

Check out the red carpet looks below!

Nam Ji Hyun & Woni

RESCENE

TUIDE

IDID

ALLDAY PROJECT

CLOSE YOUR EYES

NouerA

MEOVV

MADEIN

tripleS

FIFTY FIFTY

LUCY

CRAVITY

Dayoung

Novelbright

Jang Min Ho

Young K

AND2BLE

P1Harmony

TREASURE

Photo Credit: KGMA