Stars Shine On Red Carpet At 2026 Korea Grand Music Awards - ARTIST DAY

Stars Shine On Red Carpet At 2026 Korea Grand Music Awards - ARTIST DAY

Music
Nov 07, 2026
by S Nam

Celebrities have gathered together for this year’s Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA)!

The 2026 KGMA is a two-day event taking place at Gocheok Sky Dome. ARTIST DAY, the first day of the awards ceremony, is hosted by Nam Ji Hyun and RESCENE’s Woni.

Check out the red carpet looks below!

Nam Ji Hyun & Woni

RESCENE

TUIDE

IDID

ALLDAY PROJECT

CLOSE YOUR EYES

NouerA

MEOVV

MADEIN

tripleS

FIFTY FIFTY

LUCY

CRAVITY

Dayoung

Novelbright

Jang Min Ho

Young K

AND2BLE

P1Harmony

TREASURE

Photo Credit: KGMA

2026 Korea Grand Music Awards
ALLDAY PROJECT
AND2BLE
CLOSE YOUR EYES
CRAVITY
DAY6
Dayoung
FIFTY FIFTY
IDID
Jang Min Ho
Lucy
MADEIN
MEOVV
Nam Ji Hyun
NouerA
Novelbright
P1Harmony
RESCENE
Treasure
tripleS
TUIDE
Woni
Young K

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