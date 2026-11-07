Stars Shine On Red Carpet At 2026 Korea Grand Music Awards - ARTIST DAY
Celebrities have gathered together for this year’s Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA)!
The 2026 KGMA is a two-day event taking place at Gocheok Sky Dome. ARTIST DAY, the first day of the awards ceremony, is hosted by Nam Ji Hyun and RESCENE’s Woni.
Check out the red carpet looks below!
Nam Ji Hyun & Woni
RESCENE
TUIDE
IDID
ALLDAY PROJECT
CLOSE YOUR EYES
NouerA
MEOVV
MADEIN
tripleS
FIFTY FIFTY
LUCY
Novelbright
AND2BLE
P1Harmony
Photo Credit: KGMA