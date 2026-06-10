Nam Ji Hyun And RESCENE's Woni To Host 2026 Korea Grand Music Awards

Actress Nam Ji Hyun and RESCENE’s Woni will serve as MCs for the 3rd Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA)!

According to the KGMA organizing committee on June 10, Nam Ji Hyun and Woni will host the first day of the 2026 KGMA, which is scheduled to be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on November 7 and 8.

Nam Ji Hyun will be serving as an MC for the third consecutive year, following her roles in 2024 and 2025. In 2024, the inaugural year of the KGMA, she hosted the event with stability alongside NewJeans’ Hanni and aespa’s Winter. Last year, she worked alongside Red Velvet’s Irene and KISS OF LIFE’s Natty.

Woni debuted as a member of RESCENE in March 2024, and the group has been active with tracks such as “LOVE ATTACK,” “Runaway,” “UhUh,” “Pinball,” and “Glow Up.” She is currently creating a syndrome with her approachable and down-to-earth charm showcased on her personal YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to see who the MCs for the second day will be!

Watch Nam Ji Hyun in “To My Beloved Thief”:

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