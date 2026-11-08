Watch: A2O SOUL Unveils MV Teaser For Debut Track 'Dancing In The Dark'

Get ready for the release of A2O SOUL’s debut EP!

On November 8 KST, A2O SOUL unveiled a music video teaser for “Dancing in the Dark,” the second of two title tracks from their upcoming EP “SUPERSTAR.”

A2O SOUL is a 15-member boy group under A2O Entertainment, a new agency recently established by SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo Man. The group pre-released their first title track, “SUPERSTAR,” on October 13—the day after they were officially introduced for the first time alongside their sister group A2O LITE.

A2O SOUL’s debut EP “SUPERSTAR,” as well as the music video for “Dancing in the Dark,” will be released on November 9 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out A2O SOUL’s new music video teaser—along with their previously released highlight medley and concept photos for “SUPERSTAR”—below!

If you haven’t already seen it, you can check out A2O SOUL’s music video for their pre-release single “SUPERSTAR” here!