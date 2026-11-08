BLACKPINK's Lisa Debuts In Top 35 Of Billboard 200 With 'PRESS PLAY'

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has scored a second top 40 entry on the Billboard 200!

This week, Billboard announced that Lisa’s new solo EP “PRESS PLAY” had debuted at No. 35 on its Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. “PRESS PLAY” is her second solo Billboard 200 entry, following her full-length album “Alter Ego” (which peaked at No. 7 last year).

“PRESS PLAY” also debuted at No. 6 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the sixth best-selling album of the week in the United States, and No. 15 on the Vinyl Albums chart.

Lisa’s new title track “Tarantino” debuted at No. 79 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 98 on the Global 200, while her pre-release single “SaWaDiKa” re-entered the Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 113 and the Global 200 at No. 126.

Finally, Lisa re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 34, marking her sixth non-consecutive week on the chart as a soloist.

Congratulations to Lisa!