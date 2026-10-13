BLACKPINK's Lisa Unveils Track List For Solo EP 'PRESS PLAY'

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has released the track list for her upcoming EP “PRESS PLAY”!

Last month, Lisa made her solo return with the pre-release single “SaWaDiKa,” which became the fastest music video of 2026 to surpass 100 million views and the first 2026 music video by a K-pop artist to hit 200 million views on YouTube.

With another hit under her belt, Lisa is now gearing up to release her new solo EP “PRESS PLAY” on October 23.

Check out the track list for the upcoming EP below!