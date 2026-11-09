2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon Announces MC Lineup

The 2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon has announced its MC lineup!

On November 9, the 2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon announced that TXT’s Yeonjun, IVE’s An Yu Jin, and RIIZE’s Sungchan will host Day 1 of the ceremony on December 24, while BOYNEXTDOOR’s Woonhak, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, and TWS’s Shinyu will host Day 2 on December 25.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the annual music festival will be held over two days for the first time and take place on December 24 and 25 at KINTEX in Ilsan, South Korea.

Check out the lineup for the 2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon so far here, and stay updated about year-end shows here!

While waiting, watch Jisoo in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophet” below:

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