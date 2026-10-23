2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon Announces 1st Lineup

The 2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon has unveiled its first lineup of performers!

On October 23, SBS unveiled the first lineup for the 2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the annual music festival will be held over two days for the first time, on December 24 and 25 at KINTEX in Ilsan, South Korea.

The first lineup features 22 groups and artists: Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), TREASURE, ENHYPEN, IVE, NMIXX, &TEAM, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, TWS, NCT WISH, RESCENE, MEOVV, KickFlip, Hearts2Hearts, ALLDAY PROJECT, CORTIS, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, AND2BLE, EVAN, and TUIDE.

More artists, including senior artists who previously performed at Gayo Daejeon over the years, will be announced to celebrate the festival’s 30th anniversary. The lineup for each day and further performance details will be revealed later.

Stay tuned for updates on SBS Gayo Daejeon, and check out Soompi’s 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here!

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