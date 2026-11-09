Watch: ILLIT Takes 2nd Win For “You’re Under Arrest” On New Music Show 'SHOW K-POP'

ILLIT has won their second music show trophy for “You’re Under Arrest”!

On November 9, ILLIT took first place on Arirang TV’s new music show “SHOW K-POP.”

Hosted by ZEROBASEONE‘s Seok Matthew, “SHOW K-POP” is a new weekly music show that premiered on October 19 and airs every Monday.

In its fourth episode, A2O LITE’s “NEON” and ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest” were the candidates for first place.

ILLIT ultimately took home the win with 7,957 points.

Congratulations to ILLIT! Watch their win below: