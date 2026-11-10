IU's 'Unknown Planet' Becomes Her Fastest MV To Hit 100 Million Views

IU has reached a new YouTube milestone!

On November 10, the music video for IU’s digital single “Unknown Planet” surpassed 100 million views, making it approximately one month and 25 days since the music video’s release on September 16.

“Unknown Planet” is IU’s 11th music video to surpass 100 million views following “Palette,” “BBIBBI,” “Not Spring, Love, or Cherry Blossoms,” “eight,” “Blueming,” “Celebrity,” “Through the Night,” “LILAC,” “Twenty-three,” and “Love Wins All.” This is also her fastest music video to hit the 100 million mark.

Congratulations to IU!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “Unknown Planet” below!

Also watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” on Viki:

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