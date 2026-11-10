Kim Jae Yeong Signs With Fantagio

Kim Jae Yeong is embarking on a new start with Fantagio!

On November 10, Fantagio announced, “We signed an exclusive contract with Kim Jae Yeong. We will spare no effort in supporting Kim Jae Yeong, who has been building his filmography with stable acting skills and unique charm, so that he can fully showcase his potential.”

Kim Jae Yeong made his debut through the 2013 film “No Breathing,” and he has since then starred in numerous projects including “100 Days My Prince,” “Love in Contract,” “The Judge From Hell,” “IDOL I,” and more. Most recently, he impressed audiences through “Make Me Tingle” as the role of Doko Dal, and he is currently slated to star in “The Roundup 5.”

Currently, Fantagio is home to numerous artists including Baek Yoon Sik, Kim Seon Ho, Mun Ka Young, Lee Sung Kyung, Ong Seong Wu, Lee Se Young, Cha Jun Hwan, ASTRO, Changsub, LUN8, and more.

Wishing Kim Jae Yeong all the best on his next chapter!

Watch Kim Jae Yeong in “Make Me Tingle” below:

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