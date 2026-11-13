EXO-KASE Announces Dates And Cities For 1st Fan Concert Tour “SILENT CITY”

EXO’s Kai and Sehun’s new unit EXO-KASE will embark on their first-ever fan concert tour!

On November 13, EXO-KASE announced the dates and stops for their upcoming fan concert tour “SILENT CITY,” which will kick off in January next year and take the duo to eight locations across Asia.

The tour will begin with concerts on January 9 and 10 at Korea University Hwajeong Tiger Dome in Seoul. The duo will then visit seven other cities: Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Jakarta, Tokyo, Bangkok, Taipei, and Manila.

Tickets for the Seoul concerts will be available through Melon Ticket. EXO’s official fan club EXO-L members can access the domestic presale on November 23 and the global presale on November 24. General ticket sales will begin on November 25.

Meanwhile, EXO-KASE will release its debut mini album “Waking Up The City” on December 1 ahead of the tour.

Check out more information on upcoming tours in your area with Soompi’s 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here and Soompi’s 2027 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!