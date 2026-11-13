Watch: TWS Takes 1st Win For “Call My Name” On 'Music Bank'; Performances By Jisoo, ATEEZ, And More

TWS has won their first music show trophy for “Call My Name”!

On the November 13 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were TWS’s “Call My Name” and RESCENE’s “With.” TWS ultimately took the prize with a total of 9,857 points.

Congratulations to TWS! Watch the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, TWS, ATEEZ, ITZY’s Chaeryeong, RESCENE, ILLIT, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, NCT DREAM, A2O SOUL, P1Harmony, LNGSHOT, BESTie, UNCHILD, xikers, XLOV, Baby DONT Cry, H1-KEY, KEYVITUP, and VIBY.

Watch the performances below:

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo – “ADDICTED”

TWS – “Call My Name”

ATEEZ – “UP”

ITZY’s Chaeryeong – “Lovesick”

RESCENE – “With”

ILLIT – “You’re Under Arrest”

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun – “I’ll Be Here”

to be updated

NCT DREAM – “Boogie Woogie”

A2O SOUL – “Dancing in the Dark”

P1Harmony – “BLOW UP”

LNGSHOT – “Bananas”

BESTie – “Love Options”

UNCHILD – “TiNG TiNG”

xikers – “DIENAMITE”

XLOV – “Tooth Gem Chiwawa”

Baby DONT Cry – “Replay”

H1-KEY – “Unbelievable”

to be updated

KEYVITUP – “NAGARI”

VIBY – “Gotcha (Korean Ver)”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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