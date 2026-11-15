November Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 740 girl group members, using big data collected from October 15 to November 15.

RESCENE’s Woni continued her reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,264,717. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “With” and “REMINE,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “delightful,” “warmhearted,” and “root for.” Woni’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 96.26 percent positive reactions.

IVE’s Jang Won Young rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 5,875,315, while RESCENE’s Zena came in at a close third with a score of 5,690,053.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo jumped to fourth place after seeing an impressive 114.70 percent increase in her brand reputation index since last month, bringing her score to 4,649,291 for November.

Finally, aespa’s Karina rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 4,276,145, marking a 28.25 percent rise in her score since October.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!