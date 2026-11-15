BTS, Rosé, Jennie, 'KPop Demon Hunters,' And KATSEYE Win At 2026 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

The winners of the 2026 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards have been announced!

On November 14 (local time), the 2026 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards took place.

BTS won in all three of the categories they were nominated for including Favorite Music Group, Favorite Song (“SWIM”), and Favorite Album (“ARIRANG”). The group previously won Favorite Music Group for four consecutive years from 2020 to 2023, thus extending their record for most wins for Favorite Music Group.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé also took home the award for Favorite Female Artist, while her bandmate Jennie received the award for Favorite Music Collaboration with her Tame Impala collab “Dracula.”

KATSEYE snagged the award for Favorite Female Breakout Artist/Group, also sharing a brief acceptance speech.

The popular animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” won Favorite Song from a Movie for its hit OST “Golden.” Furthermore, Arden Cho and Ahn Hyo Seop, the actors who voiced the film’s main characters Rumi and Jinu, won the awards for Favorite Female Animated Voice from a Movie and Favorite Male Animated Voice from a Movie, respectively.

Congratulations to all the winners!

Watch Ahn Hyo Seop’s film “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki:

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And watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below:

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