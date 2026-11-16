Watch: ILLIT Takes 3rd Win For “You’re Under Arrest” On "SHOW K-POP"
ILLIT has won their third music show trophy for “You’re Under Arrest”!
On November 16, ILLIT took first place on Arirang TV’s new music show “SHOW K-POP.”
Hosted by ZEROBASEONE‘s Seok Matthew, “SHOW K-POP” is a new weekly music show that premiered on October 19 and airs every Monday.
In its fifth episode, A2O LITE’s “NEON” and ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest” were the candidates for first place.
ILLIT ultimately took home the win with 7,891 points.
Congratulations to ILLIT! Watch their win below:
🏆 Congratulations to ILLIT on securing their third music show win and second win for "You’re Under Arrest" on SHOW K-POP today! YOU’RE UNDER ARREST 3RD WIN #You_re_Under_Arrest_3rdWin #ILLIT26thWin #ILLIT #아일릿 https://t.co/MAsQItzoyx— ILLIT CRAVE (@theillitcrave_) November 16, 2026