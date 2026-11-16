KATSEYE has hit the 100 million mark with another music video on YouTube!

On November 16 at approximately 10 p.m. KST, KATSEYE’s music video for “Gabriela” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their seventh music video to reach the milestone after “Touch,” “Gnarly,” “Gameboy,” “Animal,” “ICONIC BY MISTAKE,” and “Hootie Frutti.”

KATSEYE originally released the music video for “Gabriela” on June 20, 2025 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over one year, four months, and 27 days to surpass 100 million views.

Congratulations to KATSEYE!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “Gabriela” again below!