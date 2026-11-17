The 2026 KBS Song Festival has announced its MC lineup!

On November 17, the 2026 KBS Song Festival announced that actor Choo Young Woo and izna’s Bang Jeemin will host this year’s event together. The festival is set to take place at KBS Arena at 7 p.m. KST on December 18.

For Choo Young Woo, this will mark his first time hosting a year-end music festival. Meanwhile, Bang Jeemin is set to bring her hosting experience to the event, having demonstrated her steady skills as the current MC of “Music Bank.”

Beyond their hosting duties, the two are also preparing a special segment for the festival. Choo Young Woo and Bang Jeemin will showcase their singing and performance skills through a surprise special stage exclusive to the 2026 KBS Song Festival Global Festival.

This year’s event will take place under the concept of “PLAYVERSE,” which envisions a K-pop multiverse. Reflecting this concept, the festival will feature stages that transcend the boundaries of time, space, generations, and genres, bringing together the diverse worlds of K-pop.

Check out the lineup for the 2026 KBS Song Festival so far here, and stay updated about year-end shows here!

Watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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