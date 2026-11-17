TXT has notched another “million-seller” album!

On November 16 at 6 p.m. KST, TXT made their comeback with the new mini album “PERFECT STORM” and its title track “Angel Bite.”

According to Hanteo Chart, by the end of the following day, “PERFECT STORM” had already sold an impressive total of 1,534,519 copies.

“PERFECT STORM” is now TXT’s eighth consecutive album to sell over 1 million copies in the first week of its release, following “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child,” “The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION,” “The Name Chapter: FREEFALL,” “minisode 3: TOMORROW,” “The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY,” “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER,” and “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns.”

With five days still left to go until the end of the week, it remains to be seen just how much higher TXT’s first-week sales for “PERFECT STORM” will climb by the end of November 22.

Congratulations to TXT!

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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