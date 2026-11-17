The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from October 18 to November 18.

RESCENE topped the list for the third month in a row with a brand reputation index of 8,590,984. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “With,” “nation’s girl group,” and “album,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “appear on,” “sold out,” and “advertise.” RESCENE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a high score of 97.91 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BTS maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 7,169,939 for November.

ATEEZ also held onto their spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 4,521,142, marking a 13.46 percent increase in their score since October.

ILLIT shot to fourth place after seeing a whopping 175.54 percent rise in their brand reputation index since last month, bringing their total score to 3,798,014 for November.

Finally, IVE came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 3,637,685, marking a 0.17 percent increase in their score since October.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And watch ATEEZ’s Yunho, Seonghwa, San, and Jongho’s drama “Imitation” below:

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