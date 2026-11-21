The 2026 MAMA AWARDS has come to a festive end!

This year’s MAMA AWARDS was a two-day event taking place at Kyocera Dome. At CHAPTER 2, which took place on November 21, BTS was awarded Album of the Year for “ARIRANG,” while CORTIS’s “REDRED” took home Song of the Year. BIGBANG also received the award for Music Visionary of the Year.

Check out the full list of winners for CHAPTER 2:

Album of the Year: BTS – “ARIRANG”

Song of the Year: CORTIS – “REDRED”

Music Visionary of the Year: BIGBANG

Best Song Top 10: aespa – “LEMONADE,” BTS – “SWIM,” IVE – “BANG BANG,” I.O.I – “Suddenly,” Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!” NMIXX – “Blue Valentine,” ILLIT – “It’s Me,” CORTIS – “REDRED,” Hwasa – “Good Goodbye,” LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI (Feat. j-hope)”

Best Dance Performance Male Group: CORTIS – “REDRED”

Best Dance Performance Female Group: ILLIT – “It’s Me”

Best Collaboration: LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI (Feat. j-hope)”

Best Vocal Performance Solo: Hwasa – “Good Goodbye”

Best Dance Performance Male Solo: Taeyang – “LIVE FAST DIE SLOW”

Best Dance Performance Female Solo: Yena – “Catch Catch”

Best Choreography: ATEEZ – “BAD”

Best Vocal Performance Group: AKMU – “Paradise of Rumors”

Best Band Performance: JANNABI – “Just Kids”

Best OST: Kim Min Seok (MeloMance) – “Love Language” (“Can This Love Be Translated?” OST)

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance: Zico, Lilas – “DUET”

Best Music Video: BIGBANG – “BiiiG”

Favorite Dance & Vocal Performance Group: ZEROBASEONE

Congratulations to all of the winners! Check out the full list of winners for CHAPTER 1 here!

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