NCT DREAM has won a third music show trophy for “Boogie Woogie”!

On the November 21 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were RESCENE’s “With,” A2O LITE’s “NEON,” and NCT DREAM’s “Boogie Woogie.” NCT DREAM ultimately took the win with a total of 7,254 points.

Congratulations to NCT DREAM! Watch their performance, win, and full unaired encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included ITZY’s Chaeryeong, A2O SOUL, xikers, H1-KEY, AMPERS&ONE, UNCHILD, KEYVITUP, Keyveatz, Baby DONT Cry, Yoon Seobin, Jeon Yu Jin, FISTBUMP, CODE ZiGU, Kogyeol x Dohyun, The Wildcard Club, ADAP, and AIMERS.

Check out their performances below!

ITZY’s Chaeryeong – “Lovesick”

A2O SOUL – “Dancing in the Dark”

xikers – “DIENAMITE”

H1-KEY – “Unbelievable”

AMPERS&ONE – “King’s Way”

UNCHILD – “TRICKY GRLS” and “TiNG TiNG”

KEYVITUP – “NAGARI”

Keyveatz – “HAH!”

Baby DONT Cry – “Replay”

Yoon Seobin – “Slow Motion”

Jeon Yu Jin – “Adios”

FISTBUMP – “LIKE A MOVIE”

CODE ZiGU – “zzz”

Kogyeol x Dohyun – “The Sound of Sugar Cubes”

The Wildcard Club – “Chick Flick”

ADAP – “BUFFERING”

AIMERS – “100”

Watch NCT DREAM’s Jisung in his new drama “Crash 2” on Viki below:

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And check out his variety show “ALL or NOTHING” below:

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