RESCENE has snagged a fifth music show trophy for “With”!

On the November 22 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest,” RESCENE’s “With,” and artificial intelligence (AI) project MEOMURU’s “The Adult I Dreamed Of.” RESCENE ultimately took the win with a total of 5,221 points.

Congratulations to RESCENE! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included TXT, BESTie, NCT DREAM, ITZY’s Chaeryeong, LNGSHOT, A2O SOUL, H1-KEY, AMPERS&ONE, xikers, Lovelyz’s Kei, Kim Jang Hoon, UNCHILD, Baby DONT Cry, KEYVITUP, Keyveatz, HEART OF WOMAN, CODE ZiGU, ADAP, FISTBUMP, and N.TOP.

Check out their performances below!

TXT – “Angel Bite”

BESTie – “Love Options”

NCT DREAM – “Boogie Woogie”

ITZY’s Chaeryeong – “Lovesick”

LNGSHOT – “Bananas”

A2O SOUL – “Dancing in the Dark”

H1-KEY – “Unbelievable”

AMPERS&ONE – “King’s Way”

xikers – “DIENAMITE”

Lovelyz’s Kei – “Predictable Parting”

Kim Jang Hoon – “Sad Gift” (2026 version)

UNCHILD – “TiNG TiNG”

Baby DONT Cry – “Replay”

KEYVITUP – “NAGARI”

Keyveatz – “HAH!”

HEART OF WOMAN – “LIT IT”

CODE ZiGU – “zzz”

ADAP – “BUFFERING”

FISTBUMP – “LIKE A MOVIE”

N.TOP – “Silhouette”