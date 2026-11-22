tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” swept the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, “100 Days of Deception” returned to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “100 Days of Deception” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its leads also continued their reign over the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where Kim You Jung and GOT7’s Park Jinyoung ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

Disney+’s “The Remarried Empress” stayed strong at No. 2 on the drama list, and its stars also claimed three of the top 10 spots on this week’s actor list: Lee Jong Suk came in at No. 5, Shin Min Ah at No. 6, and Ju Ji Hoon at No. 9.

In its final week on air, SBS’s “Doctor X” and its leading lady Kim Ji Won held onto the No. 3 spots on the drama and actor lists respectively.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s new historical series “Sword & Silence” rose to No. 4 on the drama list this week.

ENA’s “Between Steps” took No. 5 on the drama list in its final week on air, and star Choo Young Woo climbed to No. 4 on the actor list.

MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” maintained its position at No. 6 on the drama list, with leads Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin rising to No. 7 and No. 10 respectively on the actor list.

tvN’s “Love in Disguise” remained unmoving at No. 7 on the drama list, and leading lady Seol In Ah jumped to No. 8 on the actor list.

Finally, SBS’s new series “Good Partner 2” debuted at No. 9 on this week’s drama list, while tvN’s “Happy Anding” entered at No. 10.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

tvN “100 Days of Deception” Disney+ “The Remarried Empress” SBS “Doctor X” KBS2 “Sword & Silence” ENA “Between Steps” MBC “The Perfect Lie” tvN “Love in Disguise” Netflix “Dead-End Job” SBS “Good Partner 2” tvN “Happy Anding”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Kim You Jung (“100 Days of Deception”) Park Jinyoung (“100 Days of Deception”) Kim Ji Won (“Doctor X”) Choo Young Woo (“Between Steps”) Lee Jong Suk (“The Remarried Empress”) Shin Min Ah (“The Remarried Empress”) Yoo Yeon Seok (“The Perfect Lie”) Seol In Ah (“Love in Disguise”) Ju Ji Hoon (“The Remarried Empress”) Seo Hyun Jin (“The Perfect Lie”)

Start watching “Good Partner 2” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And watch Kim You Jung in the 10th-anniversary special “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn” below:

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