ATEEZ has set a new record on the Billboard 200 with their latest No. 1 debut!

On November 22 local time, Billboard announced that ATEEZ’s new mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6” had debuted at No. 1 on its famous Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

“GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6” is ATEEZ’s fourth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200, following “THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL,” “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2,” and “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5.” It is also their 10th consecutive top 10 album on the Billboard 200, continuing an unbroken streak that began with “THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT” in 2022.

With this new entry, ATEEZ now stands alone as the group with the most top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 this decade. Including solo artists, ATEEZ is third overall, bested only by YoungBoy Never Broke Again (15) and Taylor Swift (14).

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6” earned a total of 195,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on November 19, including 191,000 traditional album sales.

Congratulations to ATEEZ!

Watch ATEEZ’s Yunho, Seonghwa, San, and Jongho in their drama “Imitation” on Viki below:

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