“The Remarried Empress” has released a new making-of video for episodes 7 and 8!

The new making-of video begins with captivating action scenes from Ha Do Kwon and Lee Jong Suk. Meanwhile, Shin Min Ah can’t stop smiling due to Ju Ji Hoon’s casual attire that seems out of place during rehearsals. Ju Ji Hoon comments, “It’s fine as long as it was enjoyable for you.”

In an interview about her special appearance, Uhm Ji Won shares, “I really enjoyed the webtoon, so I was looking forward to this project. I came with a happy heart.” In another scene, Lee Se Young has fun with the making-of camera, sharing, “Rashta’s personal color is pink,” and giving fun poses for the camera.

Talking with Lee Jong Suk, Lee Jun Hyuk comments, “It kind of feels like a dream.” Lee Jong Suk agrees and even takes a photo of Lee Jun Hyuk on set. Lee Jun Hyuk adds, “Actor Lee Jong Suk asked me as a favor, so I got to make a special appearance. The director, Lee Jong Suk, and everyone were all professionally prepared, so I could film comfortably.”

The filming closes with laughter from the crew amidst a light-hearted atmosphere. Choi Dae Hoon jokingly comments after his character loses to Ha Do Kwon’s character, “It’s very difficult to act as if you’re losing,” drawing laughter from the set.

Watch the full making-of video below!

“The Remarried Empress” airs two episodes every Wednesday at 5 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Hyuk in “Love Scout” on Viki:

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Also watch Lee Se Young in “The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract”:

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