“The Village Barber 2” has unveiled a new preview!

“The Village Barber 2” is a variety show in which Park Bo Gum runs a barbershop in a small seaside village together with his close friends Lee Sang Yi and Ko Kyung Pyo. However, ahead of the show’s premiere, Ko Kyung Pyo was involved in a drunk-driving incident on November 14. In response, the production team announced that they would do their best to minimize his screen time without disrupting viewers’ viewing experience.

The new teaser follows Park Bo Gum and Lee Sang Yi as they prepare to run the barbershop during the summer. Initially excited about welcoming customers with a beautiful ocean view as their backdrop, the two soon discover that summer operations come with a series of unexpected challenges.

At first, the two enthusiastically cheer each other on, saying, “Let’s get started!” and “Fighting!” However, their excitement is quickly dampened by an unexpected nuisance: bugs. With insects constantly flying into the shop, Lee Sang Yi frantically swats them away with a flyswatter, while Park Bo Gum sighs, “I keep seeing more and more bugs.”

The sweltering summer heat proves to be another major obstacle. The refrigerator even breaks down amid the scorching temperatures, while both Park Bo Gum and Lee Sang Yi struggle to keep cool as they work up a sweat.

To make matters worse, the weather refuses to cooperate. Despite the blazing sunshine, dark clouds suddenly roll in and bring heavy rain, making it impossible for the two to predict what will happen next.

After facing one setback after another, Lee Sang Yi eventually admits, “Nothing is going the way I want it to,” leaving viewers curious to see how the two will handle the challenges ahead.

Watch the teaser below!

“The Village Barber 2” will premiere on November 29 at 7:45 p.m. KST.

While you wait, binge-watch “The Village Barber” on Viki:

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