“Signal Part 2” has unveiled its first teaser!

“Signal Part 2” is the long-awaited second season of the hit 2016 drama “Signal,” which captivated viewers with its unique premise of detectives from the past and present communicating through a walkie-talkie to solve long-unsolved cases. Although the sequel’s future was thrown into uncertainty following controversy surrounding lead actor Cho Jin Woong, who subsequently announced his retirement, the drama has since been confirmed to premiere on December 7.

On November 23, “Signal Part 2” unveiled a new walkie-talkie poster and its first teaser video. The poster features an old walkie-talkie against a dark background, accompanied by the phrase, “The radio signal has started ringing again.”

The approximately 40-second teaser also builds suspense with a series of rapidly changing scenes and phrases related to the past, present, and various cases. Dialogue such as “Is it really you, senior?” and “We have to use the radio” adds to the intrigue.

The phrase “The radio signal has started ringing again,” which appears at the end of the video, hints at the beginning of a new case.

Watch the teaser below!

“Signal Part 2” will consist of eight episodes and premiere on December 7 at 10 p.m. KST. Episodes 1 and 2 will air back-to-back on the premiere night, followed by Episode 3 on December 8.

While you wait, watch Lee Je Hoon in ”Taxi Driver 3” on Viki below:

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And Kim Hye Soo in “The Affair Was Just the Beginning”:

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