ILLIT has won their fourth music show trophy for “You’re Under Arrest”!

On November 23, ILLIT took first place on Arirang TV’s new music show “SHOW K-POP.”

Hosted by ZEROBASEONE‘s Seok Matthew, “SHOW K-POP” is a new weekly music show that premiered on October 19 and airs every Monday.

In its sixth episode, A2O LITE’s “NEON” and ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest” were the candidates for first place.

ILLIT ultimately took home the win with 8,064 points. This is the third time that “You’re Under Arrest” has taken first place on “SHOW K-POP,” meaning that the song has now achieved a “triple crown”!

Congratulations to ILLIT!