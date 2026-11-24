“The Village Barber 2” has unveiled an exciting new teaser!

“The Village Barber 2” is a variety show in which Park Bo Gum runs a barbershop in a small seaside village together with his close friends Lee Sang Yi and Ko Kyung Pyo. However, ahead of the show’s premiere, Ko Kyung Pyo was involved in a drunk-driving incident on November 14. In response, the production team announced that they would do their best to minimize his screen time without disrupting the viewing experience.

The new teaser kicks off with Park Bo Gum and Lee Sang Yi struggling to keep the barbershop running smoothly. Between elderly customers with very specific requests, villagers flocking to the shop after word gets around, and the two hosts’ still-developing skills, things quickly get chaotic. Their inexperience even leads to a few mishaps, including Park Bo Gum accidentally getting hair dye on a customer’s face. Overwhelmed, the two eventually cry out, “Please help us!”

The clip then introduces the shop’s one-day part-timers: Uhm Ji Won, Ahn Eun Jin, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, and Heo Sung Tae.

Uhm Ji Won proves to be an immediate asset, effortlessly understanding the elderly customers’ dialect—something that leaves both Park Bo Gum and Lee Sang Yi completely stumped. Impressed by her skills, the two exclaim, “You’re amazing! I didn’t understand a single word!”

Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Sang Yi’s longtime close friend, also quickly establishes herself as a reliable helping hand. Always the first to volunteer with an enthusiastic “I’ll do it!”, she takes the initiative and moves briskly from one task to another, rushing over whenever help is needed. Park Bo Gum and Lee Sang Yi can’t hide their admiration, telling her, “You’re so great. You’re the best!”

Meanwhile, Heo Sung Tae initially seems a little shy around everyone. However, although he may be slow to warm up to people, he never hesitates to get his hands dirty and tackle any task. His eagerness to help even prompts Lee Sang Yi to tell him, “Hyung, please take a rest!”

Lastly, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo brings her bright energy and easygoing charm to the shop. With her witty banter and natural ability to connect with people, she quickly wins over the elderly customers with her adorable granddaughter-like charm. One customer even compliments her, saying, “You’re as beautiful as a flower!”

Watch the teaser below!

“The Village Barber 2” will premiere on November 29 at 7:45 p.m. KST.

While you wait, binge-watch “The Village Barber” on Viki:

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