PLAVE will be taking some time to rest while preparing for their upcoming album.

On November 24, PLAVE’s agency VLAST announced that after wrapping up their 2026 “KEEP IT MANIC” world tour and promotions for their latest mini album “HYPERDRIVE,” the group would be briefly entering a “rest and preparation period” ahead of their next activities.

VLAST’s full English statement is as follows:

This is VLAST.



We sincerely thank all fans for your generous love and support for PLAVE. We would like to share an update on the group’s upcoming schedule.



Thanks to your enthusiastic support, PLAVE successfully concluded the 2026 PLAVE World Tour “KEEP IT MANIC” and promotions for the “HYPERDRIVE” album. PLAVE now plans to take some time to rest while preparing their next album, so they can bring you even better music and performances.



Beginning Monday, November 23, the members will take time to get sufficient rest while working on songs for their next album. And PLAVE will return with LIVE and a variety of other content starting Monday, December 14. During this period, PLAVE will also continue to connect with fans through various content releases and individual video livestreams on Weverse.



We deeply appreciate your continued support. Please look forward to seeing PLAVE again, healthier and better than ever.



Thank you.

Meanwhile, PLAVE is currently gearing up to release a collaboration single with RIIZE, “Lowkey,” on November 30 at 12 p.m. KST. Check out their latest teasers here!