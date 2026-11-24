The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between October 24 and November 24.

The stars of tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” dominated this month’s list, sweeping three of the top four spots for November. Kim You Jung topped the list with a brand reputation index of 5,857,724, while GOT7’s Park Jinyoung came in at a close second with a score of 5,414,725 and Kim Hyun Joo ranked fourth with a score of 3,029,621.

Shin Min Ah took third place for November with a brand reputation index of 3,204,375, while Go Youn Jung rounded out the top five with a score of 2,920,048.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Kim You Jung in her drama “Dear X” on Viki below:

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Or check out Park Jinyoung’s film “Hi-Five” here:

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And Shin Min Ah’s latest film “The Eyes” below!

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