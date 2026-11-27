SUPER JUNIOR-D&E Announces 2027 Live Tour "D&ESTIVAL: THE 15/15"
SUPER JUNIOR’s Donghae and Eunhyuk are going on their unit tour!
On November 27, SUPER JUNIOR-D&E announced their 2027 live tour “D&ESTIVAL: THE 15/15.”
After kick-starting the tour in Incheon on January 9 and 10, 2027, SUPER JUNIOR-D&E will visit Taipei, Yokohama, Bangkok, Macau, Kobe, Kaohsiung, and Hong Kong. The announcement further teases more stops to come.
Are you excited for SUPER JUNIOR-D&E’s tour? Stay tuned for updates, and check out Soompi’s K-Pop Tour Masterlist for 2026 and 2027!
Also watch Donghae in “Between Him and Her” below:
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